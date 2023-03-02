BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months

A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.(Stafford County Animal Shelter)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (Gray News) - A shelter dog has finally found her forever home after not receiving any inquiries for months.

According to the Stafford County Animal Shelter, a 3-year-old lab-pit mix named Sky was surrendered in November 2022 because she was not getting along with other dogs at a home.

The team said Sky passed their behavioral test with flying colors, but no one called or emailed them about her for months.

However, that changed in late February after the shelter made a community call to help find a forever home for the 3-year-old pup.

“It’s official, we’re desperate,” the shelter team shared on social media. “Sky hasn’t received one inquiry since arriving last year or any visits, but there has to be someone out there. She is a wonderful companion.”

The social media post went viral and after more than 68,000 shares and 5,000 comments, Sky was officially adopted.

The animal shelter thanked everyone for helping get the word out on Sky as her overall behavior was declining after being kenneled for so long.

And thanks to the community’s response, they ended up getting more inquiries than they could respond to.

“It happened! It finally happened! Sky was adopted!” the shelter shared in an update. “Thank you so much.”

The shelter team said those interested can check online to view all of their current animals awaiting adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Andrew Stiller, 35, was killed along with his rideshare passenger, Johnell Hampton, 21, in a...
Social worker killed in New Orleans shooting days before 1-year wedding anniversary

Latest News

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped...
2 young children killed in house fire, officials say
Hansen's Snow-Bliz
Hansen’s Sno-Bliz returns for its 84th season in New Orleans
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 actions, DOJ says
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack