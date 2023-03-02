BBB Accredited Business
Judge partially lifts restraining order on Wisner fund distribution

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese partially lifted a restraining order allowing some money from the multimillion-dollar Wisner trust fund to be distributed to avoid major tax penalties.

During a hearing Thursday (March 2), Reese also asked for a full list of those who would receive the money.

The Wisner funds were frozen in September, including hundreds of thousands of dollars that typically go toward beneficiaries like Tulane, LSU, and the Salvation Army.

Last July, the City Council filed suit against the Wisner board, currently run by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, claiming that the board should have dissolved in 2014 and the funds be turned over to the city.

Attorneys for the City Council want the Wisner board to be held in contempt of court, arguing they have yet to receive an accurate list of financial records and a look at where the money is going, which defies a recent court order.

Attorneys for the Wisner board claim they have not violated the court order.

Judge Reese’s ruling allows the board to keep the beneficiaries’ personal information under a protective order.

It’s unclear when the next hearing will be scheduled.

