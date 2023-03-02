The last day of record warmth

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally here, the end of the warm streak which has now stretched 10 days and we’ll make it 11 days in a row of 80 degree highs after today.

More of the same in weather for your Thursday as a mixture of sun and clouds gives way to a toasty afternoon. Highs once again jump to around 84 with the record on this date being 83 so we could break another record high. There will be that constant breeze blowing in from the south which will help make it feel just a tad more comfortable.

Frontal passage is expected to occur first thing Friday morning, likely before daybreak. This front will likely not have enough energy to create widespread thunderstorms but a thin line of showers or random storm can’t be ruled out. Most of the severe weather risk will lift well north of our region.

Following the frontal passage, it turns cooler and much drier. Humidity levels will be crashing by Friday afternoon as full sun makes a return. This combined with dry, westerly winds still allow our highs to get into the upper 70s but the feel outside will be so nice. Expect that nice feel to continue through the weekend as highs stay in the 70s and lows dip into the 40s and 50s.

Quickly we revert back to the warmth and humidity heading into next week.

