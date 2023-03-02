Locally Tuned: There is no defining New Thousand’s unique sound

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bouncing between the walls of the French Quarter, the spell-binding sounds of New Thousand seduce the ears of passersby; a bewitching bravado that begs those in earshot to brake.

“He’s definitely the most charismatic and enthusiastic, crowd-pleasing performer I’ve ever worked with,” producer Steve Gilliland said.

“I was captivated by his performance, his playing,” pianist Mitchell Frank said. “I thought it was very evolutionary to the instrument.”

But ask Adrian Jusdanis, the brainchild behind the band New Thousand, what kind of music he plays and there just isn’t a fitting category.

“I recently described myself as an irreverent violinist,” Jusdanis said. “I’m a looping artist that incorporates Mediterranean, classical, and blues melodies with hip-hop and house rhythms. That’s about as specific as I can get.”

Even that doesn’t quite define the style Jusdanis has created, bending the boundaries of a classical instrument and warping a diverse landscape of sounds to create his unique musical voice.

“I’m taking a little bit from Beethoven, a little bit from Dr. Dre, a little bit from Greek mountain folk musicians, a little bit from Jimi Hendrix,” he continued.

Handed his first violin at age six, Jusdanis was classically trained growing up in Columbus, Ohio, where he got an early start as a teen during events in the arts district.

“We would play once a month and I would live for that energy,” he recalled. “I loved it more than any of the show performances that we did. There was just something about people coming there from all walks of life - no stage, no separation. It was this really raw, super exciting experience.”

But Columbus, Ohio is not New Orleans. A one-hour performance every month didn’t fill Jusdanis’ desire for that energy. So on his graduation day, he skipped the cap and gown and got on a plane for the streets of New Orleans. His thirst for that crowd could finally be quenched on Bourbon Street and beyond where his mesmerizing melodies mixed into a collaboration that could take his sound to the next level.

“I read an article about Adrian before I moved here about being a street musician,” Gilliland said. “I did a solo trip here in 2017 and I saw him on the street and I was like ‘wow that’s super cool I want to meet that dude.’”

It wasn’t long after Gilliland made the move to New Orleans that he would link up with Jusdanis and refine their sound.

“It was just kind of this immediate chemistry that we had,” Gilliland said. “We had similar aesthetics musically, similar inspiration, and we just kind of locked in. So we worked in the studio, recording, and I started producing music for him.”

Soon after that, pianist Mitchell Frank was blindsided by New Thousand’s riveting rhythms as well.

“I was captivated by his performance, his playing. I thought it was very evolutionary to the instrument,” Frank said. “It completely just stole any other thing in my mind that I wanted to do at the time. I was like ‘this is the thing.’”

LOCALLY TUNED

Alfred Banks breaks expectations of traditional New Orleans rap

Over the last year, the trio has formed a bigger sound for New Thousand than Jusdanis could do alone, capturing crowds of giddy visitors moved by their music.

“Steve will law down this really solid, rich beat of bass and different drum effects - sound effects,” Jusdanis said. “Mitch will come in and be the glue between the two of us and lay down those synth parts to make it come all together.”

That cohesion is one reason the crowds can’t walk away, but often it’s Jusdanis, reeling them from the stage to the sidewalk.

“Whether it’s at a club or out on Bourbon Street and he’s just running around, he’s really kind of playing into people, and if people are filming him he just kind of goes right up to their smartphone and plays directly to them,” Gilliland says. “He just has all these cool little tricks of playing with his teeth and playing behind his head and he’s just such an incredible performer.”

“You always want to give them these little hooks to stay around a little longer,” Jusdanis said. “So the teeth is a hook. Me playing bass out of my violin is a hook. Smacking the violin is a hook.”

It was likely one of those hooks that landed the band’s biggest fish to date, A-list music festival Okeechobee in Florida.

“Okeechobee is so surreal,” Gilliland said. “It kind of just come out of nowhere.”

“Definitely the biggest opportunity this band has had yet,” Frank said.

The band isn’t quite sure how they landed on the festival’s radar, but believe busking paired with a little serendipity did the trick.

“That’s the benefit of playing on Bourbon Street,” Gilliland said. “You never know who’s passing by.”

From tourists careening through the glowing alleys of the Quarter to locals escaping into myriad venues offering their own auditory liberation, New Thousand knows this city is a powder keg for music like theirs.

“It seems like most people in New Orleans are about 10 seconds away from just instantaneously erupting into song and dance,” Jusdanis said.

“I think it’s one of the most seductive cities to go to, especially as a creative person,” Gilliland said.

“Without New Orleans, it would be really hard to grow this project,” Frank said.

Jusdanis knows that this place has played an integral role in New Thousand’s sound. It’s why he hopes to deliver what he calls communal joy to the people walking or grooving by - a “thank you” to the city that’s shaped their success.

“I’m certainly far from the first person in New Orleans to try to do that, but I’m happy to be in a city that prioritizes that sort of thing and I don’t think anywhere else really does,” Jusdanis said.

After playing in front of nearly 30,000 Okeecohbee festivalgoers, New Thousand will look ahead toward working on an album and Jazz Fest afterparties outside the Fairgrounds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.