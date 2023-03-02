BBB Accredited Business
LSU drops regular season home finale to Missouri

LSU forward KJ Williams (12)
LSU forward KJ Williams (12)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers dropped their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, March 1, from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (13-17, 2-15 SEC) led all game until the final 1:30 of the game when Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge hit a three-pointer to give those Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) their first lead of the game at 77-74. Missouri then held on to win it 81-76.

Senior KJ Williams led the way for the Tigers with 24 points. He shot 50% from the floor and was 4-of-7 from behind the arc. Williams also grabbed 14 rebounds and picked up two assists and a steal.

Parker Edwards got the start on senior night and picked up the game’s first six points, going 2-for-2 from deep.

LSU guard Parker Edwards (30)
LSU guard Parker Edwards (30)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

LSU finished the game shooting 42.9% from the floor and 14-of-28 from deep. However, the Bayou Bengals turned the ball over 16 times compared to Missouri’s seven.

LSU will close out the 2023 season on the road in Gainesville against Florida on Saturday, March 4.

