Lundi Gras double homicide suspect held on $2.8 million bond with lengthy criminal history

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Magistrate Judge set a $2.8 million bond for a man accused of killing two people and wounding a third in an interstate shooting in New Orleans East on Feb. 20.

“It’s senseless. It’s barbaric. I’ve never seen anything like it in my 20-plus years on the job,” says NOPD Capt. Kevin Burns.

Police say Tyree Quinn, 33, and three other unknown suspects shot and killed Uber driver Andrew Stiller and his passenger, Johnell Hampton.

Andrew Stiller, 35, was killed along with his rideshare passenger, Johnell Hampton, in a shooting on Mon., Feb. 20 near I-10 in New Orleans East. (Melissa Stiller)

Quinn’s arrest records date back to 2016.

In September 2020, he was arrested and remained locked up for eight months.

“Despite the fact that he had felony convictions, he gets arrested in September of 2020 for an attempted home invasion and domestic violence involving a dating partner and child endangerment,” said Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Quinn remained locked up, unable to afford his $1,000 bond, but in May of 2021, court records show Montrell Carmouche posted the bond to have him released.

“The surety was Montrell Carmouche that operates the ‘Freedom Fund’ and she touts herself as the bond angel,” says Goyeneche.

A few months after the “Freedom Fund” bonded Quinn out of jail, he was arrested again on a series of offenses including being a felon in possession of a firearm, armed robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

This time, his bond was set at $225,000.

A bail bondsman posted Quinn’s bond in November of last year, under the condition that he wear an ankle monitor.

“He was enrolled on November 23 as a condition of his bond by the bail agent posting his bond,” said Matt Dennis, who operates an ankle monitoring company. “They did it due to the nature of his history and charges. His risk factor based on what the bail agency uses, he was determined to be a risk. It was not just a high bond. It was crimes of violence and other major issues with the fellow.”

“That was the bail bondsman that said the only way I am going to underwrite that bond is if you wear an ankle monitor and pay for it, and he did. This is a guy who didn’t have a thousand dollars to get out of jail a couple of months prior,” says Goyeneche.

After the interstate shooting, police were able to track Quinn to the scene that night because he was wearing that ankle monitor. The NOPD used what Dennis calls “proximity reporting.”

Dennis says Quinn’s ankle monitor registered at the location of the shooting. He says that along with other information gave police what they needed to arrest and book him.

“The NOPD is responsible for this arrest because they took the time to use every tool,” says Dennis.

“If it wasn’t for this device, he may still be at-large out there. They may not have solved this case as quickly as they did,” says Goyeneche.

Police say there were four shooters in this case. They are still searching for three suspects.

