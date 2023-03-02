BBB Accredited Business
Michael Pratt fired up for his final season at Tulane

By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When Tulane needed a big play last season, quarterback Michael Pratt delivered. He was a major part of the Wave’s 12-win campaign in 2022, and in his final year with Tulane, the Florida native thinks things can only get better.

“This is the healthiest I’ve ever felt. I weighed in at 225 the other day, so I think I’m a lot stronger than I’ve ever been. My body feels a lot better. I think I’m moving pretty well. Just being able to be more physical, run faster, and being able to extend plays are things I will be able to add on to this year,” said Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.

Being a three-year starter like Pratt is a hot commodity. So this offseason, some other colleges came calling for his services.

“Anytime, there’s any level of success, some bigger schools will come at you and offer you some things. But the grass is always greener in other places, that’s what you think. Just to be able to come back here with this staff again, my guys for one more year, I thought it was my best interest to stay here,” said Pratt.

How much tampering did you have to deal with?

“A bunch. Some people don’t understand that rule about entering the transfer portal first, before you contact somebody. When they call the high school coach to get they guy to call him, the high school coach calls me to tell me this group is calling them, that’s how I find out stuff. They call parents, or they have kids on the team call guys. Right now no one is doing anything about anything,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.

