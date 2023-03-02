New Orleans political icon Bob Tucker dies at 82

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans political icon Bob Tucker has passed away.

Tucker was the first African American to serve as an executive mayoral assistant in New Orleans.

Former Mayor Moon Landrieu brought him in during his administration.

Tucker also chaired both mayoral campaigns for Marc Morial and served as a close advisor to many other elected leaders.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno recognized Tucket in Thursday’s council meeting.

“He was just a tremendously valuable person to the city of New Orleans and we are deeply, deeply saddened by his loss,” she said.

Moreno said Tucker’s death was sudden. He was 82.

