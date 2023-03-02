BBB Accredited Business
Recall leaders dismiss claims against registrar Sandra Wilson

Organizers of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall effort Eileen Carter, left, and Belden Batiste,...
Organizers of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall effort Eileen Carter, left, and Belden Batiste, right, submit their petition Wednesday (Feb. 22) to Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leaders of the recall effort against Mayor LaToya Cantrell dismissed their legal claims against Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson on Wednesday (March 1), according to an attorney for Wilson.

Wilson along with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, had been sued by the recall campaign, which alleged that more than 30,000 names on the city’s active voter rolls should not be there, those people having died or moved from New Orleans.

In a settlement reached by Ardoin and the leaders of the recall, the number of qualified electors in the city was lowered from 249,876 to 224,876, but only for purposes of calculating the recall petition’s 20 percent goal. That means the recall drive faces a lower threshold -- 5,000 fewer signatures -- to force a recall election.

That means the petition will be considered successful if it collected 44,976 valid signatures.

Wilson did not participate in negotiating the settlement terms of the deal between Ardoin and the recall campaign. However, her attorney said after the deal was negotiated, recall leaders decided to dismiss their claims against Wilson.

Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman said in securing a compromise with Ardoin, recall organizers got a big win.

“For the recall, this is their most significant victory -- to lower the bar of signatures they need,” he said. “We’ll know in the next few days when this information becomes public how many signatures they actually got.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

