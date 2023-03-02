BBB Accredited Business
School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching three young girls

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations he inappropriately touched three young girls over a two-year period.
Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations he inappropriately touched three young girls over a two-year period.(Kenner Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A man who worked as a school bus driver for Jefferson Parish Schools has been arrested and booked on three counts of juvenile sex crimes, according to police.

An investigation into Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, began in February of 2023 after authorities received information that he inappropriately touched three girls between the ages of 5 and 10.

The girls said Wetekamm, a family friend, touched each of them on their genitals within a two-year period when they were alone with him. The victims were not students who rode on his bus, officials said.

Wetekamm was arrested on Feb. 28. Detectives say incriminating evidence was found on his cell phone but did not say what that entailed.

A spokesperson for the school system says Wetekamm has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Wetekamm is facing three counts of sexual battery involving victims under the age of thirteen.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

