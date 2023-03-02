BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, 3 others

Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The...
Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The other two victims were identified as a 63-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. (AP) - A central Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fatally shooting his teenage daughter and three other people, authorities said.

Domenico Gigante, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

Deputies responded to a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday morning after one of two surviving children had called a relative for help, officials said. Canaveral Groves is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Cape Canaveral.

The deputies found the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, who previously had been in a relationship with Gigante, Ivey said. The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.

Officials didn’t give a motive for the slayings.

Gigante was arrested later Wednesday at his Rockledge home, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the crime scene, officials said.

Gigante was being held without bail. Online jail records didn’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office
Over a dozen suspects arrested on gun charges during Carnival walk free when D.A. refuses charges

Latest News

Adrian Jusdanis, the brainchild behind the band New Thousand
Locally Tuned: There is no defining New Thousand’s unique sound
State Representative Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) said she is skeptical about Wednesday's...
Local lawmaker, voting rights group slam settlement to lower Cantrell recall threshold
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released