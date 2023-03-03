BBB Accredited Business
Boy, 14, fatally shot in St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says

By Ken Daley and David Jones
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the St. Claude neighborhood Thursday night (March 2), New Orleans police said.

The identity of the slain teen has not been disclosed, but police confirmed the victim’s age and said he was shot several times before dying in the 1600 block of Lesseps Street, around 9:50 p.m.

“We don’t have any suspects developed at this time,” said NOPD Capt. Kevin Burns Jr. of the department’s homicide section. “But we understand there were many witnesses out at this time. We’re asking for those individuals to come forward and tell us what they saw.”

A fatal shooting was reported Thursday night (March 2) in the 1600 block of Lesseps Street in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)

Officers initially reported difficulty maintaining crowd control at the scene, and called for additional units from other districts to come help keep order. No additional injuries or arrests were reported.

“Emotions are high,” Burns said. “Everybody is tense right now.”

Burns estimated up to 10 shots had been fired, based on a preliminary collection of evidence at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fatal shooting was reported Thursday night (March 2) in the 1600 block of Lesseps Street in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

