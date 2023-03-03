Bruce: A beauty of a weekend-less humid with bright sunshine
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long stretch in the 80s, this weekend we get a break from the heat and humidity. highs in the 70s and chilly lows , 40s north and 50s south.
A beautiful weekend is in store with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, afternoon highs in the 70s. Sunshine is set to dominate the weekend outlook.
Quickly we get the humidity back and more 80s are on the board next week. I do see signs of a big pattern shift by next weekend as the cold possibly makes a return.
