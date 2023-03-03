Bruce: A beauty of a weekend-less humid with bright sunshine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long stretch in the 80s, this weekend we get a break from the heat and humidity. highs in the 70s and chilly lows , 40s north and 50s south.

Bruce; Get ready for a fantastic weekend ahead. Bright sun, low humidity and cool overnight lows. Expect 40s north and 50s south. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy it now as the muggies return as early as Monday. pic.twitter.com/ubZrLwye0j — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 3, 2023

A beautiful weekend is in store with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, afternoon highs in the 70s. Sunshine is set to dominate the weekend outlook.

Quickly we get the humidity back and more 80s are on the board next week. I do see signs of a big pattern shift by next weekend as the cold possibly makes a return.

