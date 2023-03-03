BBB Accredited Business
Cold front leads us into a less humid, sunny weekend

Highs fall back into the 70s for a few days
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The record setting 80 degree temperatures are gone for the time being as a cold front sweeps by today leading us into a very nice weekend forecast.

We do have a rain chance to start your Friday as the frontal boundary blows through. Now this rain chance won’t be all that big of a deal, in fact, most areas probably see a quick shower and then it’s over. Once the front blows through, our winds shift more westerly and the atmosphere will dry out quickly. Less humid air will be noticeable by this afternoon as highs only climb into the upper 70s.

A beautiful weekend is in store with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, afternoon highs in the 70s. Sunshine is set to dominate the weekend outlook.

Quickly we get the humidity back and more 80s are on the board next week. I do see signs of a big pattern shift by next weekend as the cold possibly makes a return.

