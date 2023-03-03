DOTD announces new decorative lighting for the Crescent City Connection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that a new decorative lighting system will be added to the Crescent City Connection bridges in New Orleans.

The design is for controllable and programmable LED lights on the trusses of the bridges, along with lights illuminating the piers. The contract includes, but is not limited to, plans, specifications and special provisions, construction estimates, illumination analysis, and engineering calculations for replacing the existing decorative lighting system.

The design is to set to be completed by the end of 2024. DOTD estimates the construction phase to cost $16.5 million.

The original decorative lighting system was installed in 1987, a gift of the Young Leadership Council of New Orleans through a major capital fundraising campaign. The system, maintained by DOTD, started showing signs of age by 2010 as insulation around electrical wires began deteriorating from sunlight and weather. The vulnerability of the electrical system made gaps in the lines more and more frequent.

Eventually, damage from Hurricane Ida created electrical system surges that resulted in the immediate shortage of replacement bulbs. The only remaining options were reconstructing an outdated electrical grid or overhauling a new technology.

“It’s time to illuminate the New Orleans sky again so residents, businesses, and visitors can appreciate the beauty of the Crescent City Connection and the character of New Orleans,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D.

