Inmate escapes from work crew near Southeastern, officials say

According to the Southeastern University Police Department, an inmate who was in the custody of...
According to the Southeastern University Police Department, an inmate who was in the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office escaped on Friday, March 3.(Southeastern University Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Police are searching for an inmate who escaped deputy custody while working with a crew near Southeastern Louisiana University.

Campus police are warning people in the area to be cautious.

Police said the inmate, identified as Gary Michael Frith, was reported missing from his inmate work crew while in the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Frith is described as a 47-year-old white man with blond hair who is 5′8″ and weighs 193 lbs.

Video evidence from surrounding businesses shows the inmate is no longer near the university’s campus, investigators said.

If you see the inmate or have any information about him, contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-748-8147.

