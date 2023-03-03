Judge holds firm on trial date for four teens accused in Linda Frickey’s death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New developments in the prosecution of 4 teens arrested for the carjacking death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey last year. An attorney for one of the defendants says she declined to entertain a possible deal as the judge ruled on several pretrial issues.

Relatives of Linda Frickey returned to criminal court Friday, as they have done multiple times since they lost a mother, a sister, a grandmother, and a friend.

“You are going to bring tears to my eyes, she was my mom she did everything for me no matter what she was always there,” said son Darrell Dufrene, who drove three hours to attend the hearing for four teenage defendants being tried as adults for second-degree murder, in Frickey’s death.

18-year-old John Honore, 16-year-old Briniyah Baker, and two 15-year-olds, Lenyra Theophile and Mar’quel Curtis are accused of carjacking and dragging Frickey to death in mid-city one year ago.

“They chose this it’s very upsetting, it’s upsetting when you see this played on the news but it’s reality,” said Griffin.

In court, the attorney for Baker said his client refused to accept a possible 20-year deal in exchange for her cooperation at trial, although prosecutors say no deal was offered.

“They all need to go to trial we need to have trial by jury for all of them,” said Griffin.

Prosecutors agreed to turn over all DNA and photographic evidence by next week. And they say they will inquire about who leaked out the juvenile record of one of the defendants John Honore, the alleged driver.

“The world needs to realize this is reality we need to get it straight. We need to step up,” said Griffin.

Although the court was presented with several wide-ranging motions, Judge Kimya Holmes insisted that the trial set for next month stay on schedule.

“We are definitely glad that it’s going forward, she seems to be a fair judge,” said Griffin.

Judge Holmes also decided to hold a hearing about potential jurors who may have been eliminated due to prior criminal convictions.

That issue caused a two-week shutdown of criminal trials in Orleans because such juror elimination is now illegal in Louisiana. The trial is now set for April 3 for all four defendants.

