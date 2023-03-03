Juveniles, ages 11 and 15, arrested in stolen vehicles in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three juveniles were arrested after officers found them inside stolen vehicles in New Orleans, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the children, an 11-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were discovered in stolen vehicles that had broken glass in the 700 block of Fats Domino Street around 8 a.m. on Thursday (March 2).

The juveniles were booked for possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

CRIMETRACKER

No other information was readily available.

