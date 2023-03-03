Lake Maurepas residents express opposition to underwater carbon capture project plans

GRAMERCY, La. (WVUE) - Environmental advocates called for a stop to plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline that would capture and store millions of tons of emissions under Lake Maurepas each year.

The project would come from the Air Products company, which said the lake was offered up for bid by the state as part of a plan to give off zero greenhouse gases by 2050.

The company’s blue hydrogen clean energy plant would be built in Ascension Parish, but would run an underground pipe to Lake Maurepas, where 5 million tons of carbon dioxide would be stored about a mile under the lake floor annually.

This would be the largest permanent CO2 sequestration project in the world and the first time it’s been done under a shallower body of water.

At a public meeting on the project Thursday at the St. James Boat Club, many lakeside residents expressed concern for their children should the project be completed.

Residents fear proposed CO2 capture wells could impact Lake Maurepas ecosystem

Jane Patton works for the Center for International Environmental Law. She said she’s a fifth-generation Louisiana resident who fears her son will have to face the negative effects if the pipeline project were to be permitted.

“My child, who is 6, in 30 years when he’s my age, I want him to come home to my dinner table,” Patton said. “And if this is allowed to move forward, he will not be able to do that, because this is not safe.”

In early October 2021, the Department of Natural Resources held a hearing for public opposition on the agreement via Zoom. Communities surrounding Lake Maurepas were recovering from Hurricane Ida, most without the power needed to attend the meeting.

Environmental protection agencies are now holding public meetings in person to spread the word on their mission to end the agreement.

“People are thinking about their children, their grandkids. I can feel it over here,” said Caleb Atwell of the Lake Maurepas Preservation Society.

The society now has a petition to send to Gov. John Bel Edwards, calling for the same moratoriums that stopped carbon storage in Lake Pontchartrain.

“I think we need to change the way we deal with energy in the United States, but this is wrong,” said Sierra Club environmental justice organizer Darryl Malek-Wiley.

Organizers say the movement has gained momentum. An estimated 100 signatures were added to the list as a result of Thursday’s meeting.

“At the first public hearing, there was maybe a dozen, two dozen people,” said Atwell. “But those dozen, two dozen people turned into hundreds of people in Livingston Parish and Tangipahoa Parish.”

Another meeting is scheduled for March 18 in Springfield, at the Amvets Hall starting at 11 a.m.

These advocacy groups will take to the state’s capitol on April 18, lobbying for a moratorium. In their campaign, they are demanding a detailed report of what could happen if the pipeline were to fail from the Department of Natural Resources.

Air Products says there is an immediate shutdown procedure in place if a leak is detected and that the system would be closely monitored and routinely inspected.

The company said the earliest it could begin pumping any CO2 would be 2026.

