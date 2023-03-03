Mayor Cantrell enlists ‘legal team’ to help in recall fight, attorney says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has found legal representation as she waits to find out if she will face a recall election.

Attorney Marion Floyd is one of the lawyers providing legal counsel to Cantrell.

“As part of Mayor Cantrell’s legal team, we are looking at that final judgment from (Wednesday) and we have to circle the wagons to determine what is our best, ultimate move,” Floyd said.

Civil Court Judge Jennifer Medley on Wednesday signed off on a consent judgment between recall petitioners and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. The agreement settled a lawsuit brought by the petitioners that claimed at least 31,000 people were improperly left on the list of active electors in Orleans Parish even after they had died or moved out of the city.

Under the agreement, Ardoin agreed to reduce the active elector count by 25,000, but only for the sole purpose of lowering the petition target by 5,000 signatures. No actual voters were moved to the inactive list or removed from voter rolls, Ardoin said.

“I can say there’s a possibility we are going to seek legal redress from that final judgment,” Floyd said. “We don’t know which particular vehicle, there are several in the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure -- we (could seek) a restraining order, a Writ of Mandamus and several other legal maneuvers.”

Wagner College senior fellow Joshua Spivak, an expert who has written a book on the history and use of recall elections in America, said the deal struck Wednesday was unusual.

“There has not been a case where they’ve been able to go -- after the fact -- and say, ‘No, there’s less signatures (needed),’ and then have an agreement that doesn’t seem to be based on specifics,” he said. “That’s just stating a blanket number and saying, ‘OK, you don’t have to get this many, you have to get this many, this lower amount.’

“It’s turning into a very strange recall, quite different than others, (in) that state officers are now getting involved. Generally, recall signatures fail because the voters aren’t registered. So, because (organizers) have not let the broader public know how many signatures they have, it’s really kind of a very strange situation.”

Spivak said the signed judgment “doesn’t seem to suggest a reason why 25,000 is the number that is appropriate,” nor explain how the adjustment can apply only to the recall effort.

Ardoin told Fox 8 on Wednesday that the adjustment number was not arbitrary, but rather was based on the numbers of voters moved from active to inactive lists in previous canvasses performed by the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters, and an estimate of how many would have been moved had a second canvas been performed since the last in May 2022.

“Nobody’s status is changing whatsoever, so this is just a number, the same type of process that I would have gone through in August when we came up with the original number and we’re just 25,000 less than that,” said Ardoin.

Spivak said he thinks the agreement sets a legal precedent.

“I can’t see how it wouldn’t be a precedent,” he said. “I guess they would claim it isn’t, maybe. But not only would it be a precedent for the legal recall proponents, it would also presumably be a precedent for the recall opponents. An elected official would be able to say there’s more people in this area than claimed in this previous search of the rolls.”

Floyd said he believes the law is on Cantrell’s side.

“The Louisiana legislature, in Revised Statute 1300.2, has a strict schedule for what must happen, when it must happen, and percentage of the population is required,” Floyd said. ”This is bigger than the mayor. This same incident could happen with any other elected official. We want to see the law followed as written.”

Ardoin said his office will look closer into data turned over by the recall lawyers before any action is recommended.

“We’re going to do a deep dive and examination of that information and we’re going to produce a report for the registrar and also for legislative leadership and the New Orleans City Council,” Ardoin said.

