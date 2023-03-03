BBB Accredited Business
Southeastern Louisiana University president responds to frustrations over network outages

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Friday (March 3) marks a full week Southeastern Louisiana University is experiencing outages to its online network since a cyberattack.

Some faculty and staff have expressed frustrations with what they feel is a lack of transparency regarding the matter which is now subject to an investigation by Louisiana State Police. Concerns stem from not being about to access email and programs used for online course material that holds the personal information of students. Some students say they are concerned that their personal data has been compromised.

Phones in some offices are working again and so has the school’s website. Email and Moodle course material still cannot be accessed.

University President John Crain addressed frustrations expressed by faculty and staff in a social media post Thursday (March 2) night.

