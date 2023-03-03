Teen boy fatally shot in St. Claude neighborhood, witnesses say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen boy was fatally shot in the St. Claude neighborhood Thursday night (March 2), witnesses said.

New Orleans police would say only that a “male victim” was shot to death in the 1600 block of Lesseps Street, around 9:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but his age and identity were not disclosed.

Witnesses at the scene told Fox 8 the victim was a boy believed to be 14 years old.

A fatal shooting was reported Thursday night (March 2) in the 1600 block of Lesseps Street in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said. (WVUE-Fox 8)

Officers reported difficulty maintaining crowd control at the scene, and called for additional units from other districts to come help keep order. No additional injuries or arrests were reported.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fatal shooting was reported Thursday night (March 2) in the 1600 block of Lesseps Street in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said. (Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.