What avenues might Mayor Cantrell’s lawyers use to challenge recall effort?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legal experts say a new team of lawyers being assembled by Mayor LaToya Cantrell is likely to try a myriad of ways to stave off a recall election that moved closer to reality on Wednesday (March 1).

A court-approved consent judgment between recall organizers and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin settled a lawsuit and effectively lowered the bar of elector signatures the petition must contain by 5,000. Under terms of the agreement, Ardoin agreed to reduce the overall number of Orleans Parish active electors by 25,000, but only for the purposes of calculating the 20 percent goal the petition must hit to trigger a recall election against Cantrell.

Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson must certify and count the number of valid signatures on the petition by March 22. If the new target of 44,976 is reached, Gov. John Bel Edwards would declare a date for the recall election in which New Orleans voters would determine whether Cantrell finishes her second term or is removed from office.

Marion Floyd, one of Cantrell’s attorneys, told Fox 8 on Thursday that the mayor’s legal team will begin by focusing on the possibility of challenging Wednesday’s settlement.

“We want to see the law followed as written,” Floyd said. “We have to circle the wagons to determine what is our best ultimate move.”

Floyd said it’s clear to him and his team that Ardoin did not follow the law in negotiating the elector reduction, despite recall organizers producing what they claimed was evidence of at least 31,000 inactive voters still on the Orleans Parish active rolls despite having died or moved out of the city.

“It’s our position that we don’t know under what authority any elected official can say, ‘I’m no longer bound by the Louisiana revised statute. I can cut a deal and select a number of my liking,’” Floyd said.

Cantrell attacked the deal Wednesday at a news conference, alleging that the recall effort had nothing to do with dissatisfaction with her job performance or conduct, but rather was a civil rights matter and attempt to disenfranchise Black voters in New Orleans.

Ardoin said the voter calculation applies only to the recall effort, and that no voters had their statuses changed from active to inactive, nor had their names purged from voter rolls.

“The mayor is trying to use that for a political purpose, to say, ‘Hey, the organizers are trying to disenfranchise voters,’” said Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman. “But to date, no one has been purged from those rolls.”

While Cantrell’s lawyers might challenge the decision to adjust the threshold, that isn’t the only legal avenue available to them.

Another would be challenging the validity of the signatures presented to the registrar by the recall organizers, trying to disqualify enough to avoid an election entirely.

“The only important thing at this time is counting those signatures and seeing if they hit the magic number,” Sherman said. “In every recall, a few signatures will be invalidated. But one would think with the recall organizers knowing how many signatures they have, estimating how many may be invalid, that they were strategic in their decision to try to reduce the bar by about 5,000 signatures to make it easier for them to hit the recall number.”

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti agreed, saying the first order of business for Cantrell’s legal team is to establish whether the mayor has any standing to challenge.

“I think they’re going to be able to -- probably -- get over that hurdle,” he said.

Raspanti said Cantrell’s legal team strategy likely will involve throwing every viable challenge at the wall to see what sticks.

“It’s a little bit of the shotgun effect,” he said. “You’re going to take as many possible shots as you can, raise as many issues as you can, and hope that one of them is the one that’s going to be the magic elixir that’s going to get you where you want to be.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.