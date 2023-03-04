BBB Accredited Business
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB, which launched an investigation, was interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers, and the jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, Sulick said.

A Federal Aviation Administration database showed the jet was owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company declined to comment Saturday.

