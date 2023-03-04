A beautiful, spring feel this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a weekend of weather we have in store, as sunny skies and a pleasant feel will dominate the forecast.

The cool starts will give way to sunny and nice afternoons both Saturday (March 4) and Sunday. Highs for Saturday will climb into the middle 70s, then jump a few more degrees into the upper 70s on Sunday. Saturday evening will be a nice, cool one, as temperatures quickly fall back into the 50s and 60s after sunset.

Things will change Monday, as humidity starts to surge back in from the Gulf. This might also bring a small shower chance, with the forecast holding a 30 percent rain chance to start the new work week. After Monday, it just looks warm and humid all week. Highs each day could flirt with records as we soar into the middle 80s.

The pattern should change again by next weekend, with much colder air possibly on the way.

