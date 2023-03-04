BBB Accredited Business
FFF: LSU underdogs to Florida State and Alabama in early college football lines

LSU beat Alabama in a memorable game in Baton Rouge last season.
LSU beat Alabama in a memorable game in Baton Rouge last season.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: I dissect the early college football lines concerning LSU, Tottenham Hotspur continues it’s trophy-less run, and a visit to Westwego for some fantastic Italian food.

FOOTBALL

I know college football is six months away, but when FanDuel Sportsbook releases some betting lines, you know I’m fired up.

Two of LSU’s contest made it into the way too early lines: LSU is a 1-point underdog to Florida State, and the Tigers are 9.5-point underdogs at Alabama.

Now I understand the FSU line being close to a pick’em. As a sportsbook, you want money on both sides, but I got to believe LSU is the favorite in this matchup that takes place in Orlando, FL.

In Brian Kelly’s first game in charge of the Tigers, they lost by one point to the Seminoles. This time around, they’ll have: an experienced starting quarterback, a second-year offensive coordinator, and a veteran offensive line.

Both teams will be ranked in the AP preseason poll, but I just see the edge with the Purple and Gold.

The other spread, that’s a head-scratcher. Alabama lost to the Tigers last season, and that was with possible No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Bryce Young, playing QB for the Tide.

This year, they don’t possess a ton of experience at the spot. Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe will battle out this spring and fall for QB1 status.

Will it be a close game in Tuscaloosa, yes. But, to have the Tigers as 9.5-point underdogs is a little much.

FÚTBOL

In the English FA Cup this past Wednesday, lower league side Sheffield United disposed of EPL heavyweights, Tottenham Hotspur, 1-0. For the Spurs, it appears to be another year without a trophy.

The last time Tottenham won a title, 2009. That’s 5,485 exact days and counting without silverware for Spurs. For a team of that stature, it’s inexcusable.

Harry Kane is one of the best in the game, and he’s won zero trophies with Spurs. The Englishman has scored 201 goals for the club, a team record.

The big question going forward, is Kane content with racking up goals, but never lifting trophies. At 29 years of age, the time to move is near.

FOOD

One of the best Italian restaurants in the New Orleans area isn’t in the city. No, you need to cross the river and visit Westwego.

That’s where you’ll find the legendary, Mosca’s Restaurant.

Bring a crew, because you’ll want to try half the menu in one sitting.

Italian crab salad, oysters Mosca, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken cacciatore, and chicken a la grande are all must tries.

Two things to remember when going to Mosca’s: they only take cash, and they take reservations via email.

