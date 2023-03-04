BBB Accredited Business
Johnson, Morris shine as No. 4 LSU dominates Georgia; advances to SEC semifinal

(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - No. 4 LSU Tigers and the second seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament took care of business dominating Georgia in the quarterfinals.

Alexis Morris and Flau’jae Johnson both shined in the first game of the tournament for the Tigers (28-1, 15-1 SEC) as they took down the Bulldogs (21-11, 9-7 SEC) 83-66.

Morris and Johnson combined for 49 points while going for a combined 10-for-16 from behind the arc, including a career-high five threes from Johnson.

Angel Reese had a quiet game as she was in foul trouble and finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

The Tigers shot 50% from the floor and were 11-for-22 from behind the arc.

LSU will face the winner between Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday, March 3.

