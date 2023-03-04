BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, police say

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - A pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand Friday evening, according to police.

The pipe bomb detonated at the 500 block of Winbourne Drive in the Turtle Creek area near Slidell. Responding deputies applied a tourniquet and the juvenile was transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital.

Out of extreme caution, police advise avoiding the area of Winbourne Street.

This is story is developing.

New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
