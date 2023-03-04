Paradise Pier park at Margaritaville brings amusement rides to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast

BILOXI (WVUE) - Soaring from 180 feet in the air, the ocean views are immaculate at Paradise Pier, the newest attraction on the Mississippi Gulf Coast directly adjacent to Margaritaville in Biloxi.

“It sets it up at another level. Really, an attraction like no other,” said Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.

The project cost more than $100 million and was over five years in the making, Gilich said.

With 15 rides and three restaurants on a massive deck overlooking the Mississippi Sound, Paradise Pier is a theme park serving Gulf Coast locals and tourists.

“Our gaming has been very successful, we’re right on the route. Now there is some things in Alabama and everything, but you don’t have the whole package we have,” Gilich said.

The rides are nautical themes, ranging from SOS, an immersive ride meant to make riders feel as if caught in a storm, to Aerobar, a bar on a platform that rises into the air.

“We do have a lot of loyal Louisiana folks that enjoy all kinds of summers, spring breaks with us every year,” said Tessy Lambert with Paradise Pier. “We’re really excited to welcome everybody down to see our newest addition.”

Day passes cost 70 dollars and gives unlimited ride access and access to indoor Margaritaville amenities.

“It’s really going to bring a lot of folks, I believe from around the country,” said Congressman Mike Ezell. “We already have so many people who come here and visit all the casinos, but this is like a family fun park.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.