BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Paradise Pier park at Margaritaville brings amusement rides to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast

By David Jones
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI (WVUE) - Soaring from 180 feet in the air, the ocean views are immaculate at Paradise Pier, the newest attraction on the Mississippi Gulf Coast directly adjacent to Margaritaville in Biloxi.

“It sets it up at another level. Really, an attraction like no other,” said Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.

The project cost more than $100 million and was over five years in the making, Gilich said.

With 15 rides and three restaurants on a massive deck overlooking the Mississippi Sound, Paradise Pier is a theme park serving Gulf Coast locals and tourists.

“Our gaming has been very successful, we’re right on the route. Now there is some things in Alabama and everything, but you don’t have the whole package we have,” Gilich said.

The rides are nautical themes, ranging from SOS, an immersive ride meant to make riders feel as if caught in a storm, to Aerobar, a bar on a platform that rises into the air.

“We do have a lot of loyal Louisiana folks that enjoy all kinds of summers, spring breaks with us every year,” said Tessy Lambert with Paradise Pier. “We’re really excited to welcome everybody down to see our newest addition.”

Day passes cost 70 dollars and gives unlimited ride access and access to indoor Margaritaville amenities.

“It’s really going to bring a lot of folks, I believe from around the country,” said Congressman Mike Ezell. “We already have so many people who come here and visit all the casinos, but this is like a family fun park.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Andrew Stiller, 35, was killed along with his rideshare passenger, Johnell Hampton, 21, in a...
Social worker killed in New Orleans shooting days before 1-year wedding anniversary

Latest News

A Tulane football player is kicked off the team after an off campus incident involving a gun
Tulane football player kicked off the team after an off-campus event involving a gun
DJ Jubilee calls for parental intervention to curb juvenile crime.
Rise in juvenile crime sparks DJ Jubilee to call on parents to intervene
Pollster Silas Lee says it's not uncommon to find around the country names of people on voter...
Veteran pollster discusses his experience with voter rolls
DOTD announces new decorative lighting for the CCC
DOTD announces new decorative lighting for the CCC