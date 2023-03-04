BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons

Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rachael Ray says she is ending her daytime talk show after 17 seasons.

The celebrity chef’s syndicated show will be ending this spring, according to multiple reports.

Ray, 54, shared with People that her passions have evolved, and will be focusing on a new production company.

“I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television. However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” Ray released in a reported statement.

Ray’s talk show debuted in 2006 and featured cooking demonstrations along with celebrity interviews around the set’s kitchen setting.

According to Variety, Ray was one of several TV personalities to get their start in TV after regular appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Ray won the Daytime Emmy award for best talk show in 2008, 2009 and 2019.

On Friday, the 54-year-old shared her next move on social media regarding plans to launch the Free Food Studios Production Company.

“I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios,” Ray released in a reported statement.

Production on “The Rachael Ray Show” is reportedly expected to end by early May with episodes continuing to air through the end of the summer.

“Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together,” Ray released in a reported statement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras

Latest News

FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond