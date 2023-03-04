Suspect arrested in Slidell double homicide, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that shook a North Shore neighborhood Saturday morning (March 4), Slidell Police said.

Two male victims -- believed by investigators to be brothers -- were fatally shot shortly before 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue, police said. Authorities have not disclosed the ages or identities of the victims, but said one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken for treatment but died from his injuries at a hospital.

Less than five hours later -- shortly before 4 p.m. -- Slidell police announced the arrest of Mario Scott, 41, in connection to the killings.

Police have not said if the victims were found inside or outside a residence, nor offered a motive for the double slaying.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family,” Slidell police chief Randy Fandal said. “When a tragedy like this happens in our community, it affects everyone. I am confident there will be swift justice in this case.”

Slidell police on Saturday (March 4) said they were investigating a shooting near Terrace Avenue and Tupelo Street that left 'at least two people' injured. (Google Maps)

The homicides were the first two of the year in Slidell, police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said.

