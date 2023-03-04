Tulane football player kicked off the team after an off-campus event involving a gun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tulane University football player is kicked off the team after an incident that happened off campus involving a gun.

According to the university, NOPD said Tyrek Presley was involved in an incident over the Mardi Gras break.

Booking information from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says Presley has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The university said in a statement, “We take all matters reported to us seriously. The code of student conduct applies to all students enrolled at Tulane and all individual proceedings under the code are confidential.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.