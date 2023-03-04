BBB Accredited Business
Two killed in Slidell double shooting, police say

Slidell police on Saturday (March 4) said they were investigating a shooting near Terrace...
Slidell police on Saturday (March 4) said they were investigating a shooting near Terrace Avenue and Tupelo Street that left 'at least two people' injured.(Slidell Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two males have died in what Slidell Police said was a double shooting Saturday morning (March 4).

Authorities have not disclosed the ages or identities of the victims, but said investigators believe the two were brothers. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken for treatment but died from his injuries at the hospital.

Slidell Police said, “A suspect has been identified, but it not in custody. Investigators are not releasing any further information at this time.”

The incident took place shortly before 11 a.m., in the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue, near the intersection with Tupelo Street. Police have not said if the victims were found inside or outside a residence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family,” Slidell police chief Randy Fandal said. “When a tragedy like this happens in our community, it affects everyone. I am confident there will be swift justice in this case.”

The homicides were the first two of the year in Slidell, police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said.

