Veteran pollster discusses his experience with voter rolls

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The recall effort against Mayor Latoya Cantrell has focused on voter rolls in New Orleans and their accuracy. And a veteran pollster who buys voter rolls as part of his work says it is not uncommon to purchase voter lists and find that some people listed no longer live at the address on the voter rolls.

Silas Lee, Ph.D., has conducted polls for 40 years in Louisiana and nationwide.

“It’s not uncommon at all considering the fact that when you get a list that list hasn’t been updated in maybe five months ago, maybe a year ago, we don’t know and that’s why you have to screen the responders to make sure that they still live at that current address,” said Lee.

He says it can vary depending on the poll being conducted. Still, the percentage of registered voters whose current address does not match what elections officials have on file can be in the double-digit percentile.

“So, it’s anywhere from 10% to 20% can include voters who no longer live at a particular address. Now, does it mean that they are no longer in that same councilmanic district, legislative district or political district? No, it doesn’t. However, you want to enhance accuracy because people move and don’t understand or necessarily realize when they move out of one political district into another,” Lee stated.

He says the issue is not confined to a particular state or community.

“Everywhere because the lists are not automatically updated, the lists are provided by the state and the state doesn’t necessarily automatically update lists and the other fact is the reality that voters have to self-initiate when they are going to maintain a current address with the registrar of voters as well as with any other entity,” said Lee.

And Lee says sometimes they have encountered the names of dead people on those voter lists. “Either they are dead, or they have moved, so it varies. Usually, the dead people are removed, but it depends, every jurisdiction is different,” he said.

