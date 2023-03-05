Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former new orleans mayor is weighing in on recent litigation involving the recall petition of MayorLaToya Cantrell.

Marc Morial was the city’s youngest mayor from 1994 to 2002. He says the mayor’s job is not easy, and no one has a magic wand to solve the city’s issues.

When asked about the latest move by the secretary of state to strike 25,000 names from the threshold needed to trigger a recall election, Morial demanded clarity and transparency.

“This is separate from the issue of whether you want the recall to go forward or not. But I don’t think the Secretary of State can simply talk out of both sides of his mouth. There needs to be some absolute clarity,” Morial said

Morial was one of two former new orleans mayors inducted into the state’s political hall of fame. Mitch Landrieu declined to comment on the recall efforts.

