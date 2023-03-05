BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former new orleans mayor is weighing in on recent litigation involving the recall petition of MayorLaToya Cantrell.

Marc Morial was the city’s youngest mayor from 1994 to 2002. He says the mayor’s job is not easy, and no one has a magic wand to solve the city’s issues.

When asked about the latest move by the secretary of state to strike 25,000 names from the threshold needed to trigger a recall election, Morial demanded clarity and transparency.

“This is separate from the issue of whether you want the recall to go forward or not. But I don’t think the Secretary of State can simply talk out of both sides of his mouth. There needs to be some absolute clarity,” Morial said

Morial was one of two former new orleans mayors inducted into the state’s political hall of fame. Mitch Landrieu declined to comment on the recall efforts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras

Latest News

File - police lights
Two people shot in New Orleans East Saturday evening, police say
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on recent litigation involving the recall petition of LaToya...
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on recent litigation involving the recall petition of LaToya Cantrell
An argument between three men ended with two of them being fatally shot and the other arrested...
An argument between three men ended with two of them being fatally shot and the other arrested in Slidell
The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church installed its first African American...
The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church installed its first African American bishop