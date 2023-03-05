LSU drops season finale to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team finished the regular season with a loss at Florida on Saturday, March 4.

The Tigers (13-18, 2-16 SEC) fell 79-67 to the Gators (16-15, 9-9 SEC).

Derek Fountain had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Williams led LSU in scoring with 19 points. He also had nine rebounds. Adam Miller added 10 points.

The Tigers struggled shooting the ball, finishing 38% from the field and just 19% on three-pointers.

LSU will face Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, at 8:30 p.m.

