BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man struck, killed by RTA bus in downtown New Orleans

An RTA bus struck and killed a man Saturday night (March 4) near the New Orleans Theater...
An RTA bus struck and killed a man Saturday night (March 4) near the New Orleans Theater District intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was struck and killed by a New Orleans RTA bus late Saturday night (March 4) in the city’s downtown Theater District, police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. New Orleans police said only that “an unresponsive adult male” was found lying in the street near a bus stop on Canal Street at Elk Place at about 10:18 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the NOPD, the bus had just loaded and unloaded passengers at the stop and began to depart. Police said the driver was then alerted by people outside the bus to stop. The driver stopped the bus, and found the victim had been struck toward the rear of the vehicle.

The NOPD announced no arrest in conjunction with the fatal accident, and said the RTA and the bus driver “are cooperating with the investigation.”

The intersection where the accident occurred is on the stretch of Canal Street occupied by the Joy Theater and the Saenger Theater.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities detective Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6205.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
File - police lights
Two people shot in New Orleans East Saturday evening, police say
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on recent litigation involving the recall petition of LaToya...
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on recent litigation involving the recall petition of LaToya Cantrell
An argument between three men ended with two of them being fatally shot and the other arrested...
An argument between three men ended with two of them being fatally shot and the other arrested in Slidell