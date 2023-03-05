Man struck, killed by RTA bus in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was struck and killed by a New Orleans RTA bus late Saturday night (March 4) in the city’s downtown Theater District, police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. New Orleans police said only that “an unresponsive adult male” was found lying in the street near a bus stop on Canal Street at Elk Place at about 10:18 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the NOPD, the bus had just loaded and unloaded passengers at the stop and began to depart. Police said the driver was then alerted by people outside the bus to stop. The driver stopped the bus, and found the victim had been struck toward the rear of the vehicle.

The NOPD announced no arrest in conjunction with the fatal accident, and said the RTA and the bus driver “are cooperating with the investigation.”

The intersection where the accident occurred is on the stretch of Canal Street occupied by the Joy Theater and the Saenger Theater.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities detective Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6205.

