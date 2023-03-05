Nicondra: Great finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a very pleasant Saturday with just a few clouds and comfortable temperatures in the middle 70s, Sunday will be nice as well. Through the evening and overnight temperatures fall into the upper 50s and 60s for lows on Sunday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few high, thin clouds once again. High temperatures rise into the upper 70s again for the afternoon. A few showers are possible Monday, but we remain mostly dry. The warming trend continues into the work week with highs in the 80s and low temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The next front doesn’t arrive until next week.

