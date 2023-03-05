BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Great finish to the weekend

Warmer conditions return into the work week
After a break over the weekend temperatures bounce back into the middle 80s.
After a break over the weekend temperatures bounce back into the middle 80s.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a very pleasant Saturday with just a few clouds and comfortable temperatures in the middle 70s, Sunday will be nice as well. Through the evening and overnight temperatures fall into the upper 50s and 60s for lows on Sunday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few high, thin clouds once again. High temperatures rise into the upper 70s again for the afternoon. A few showers are possible Monday, but we remain mostly dry. The warming trend continues into the work week with highs in the 80s and low temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The next front doesn’t arrive until next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, March 4
Morning weather update for Saturday, March 4
NOLA Weekend Forecast
A beautiful, spring feel this weekend
Evening weather update for Friday, March 3
Evening weather update for Friday, March 3
Bruce: Not as warm, cool nights with less humidity
Bruce: A beauty of a weekend-less humid with bright sunshine