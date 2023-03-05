BBB Accredited Business
Tennessee overcomes 17-point deficit to take down LSU

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The second seeded LSU Tigers struggled in the second half of the SEC Tournament as they fell to Tennessee in the semifinals.

The Tigers (28-2, 15-1 SEC) led as many as 17 points against the Lady Vols (23-10, 13-3 SEC), but a series of runs helped Tennessee in their 68-67 comeback win.

LSU had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter, trailing by one, Angel Reese got the ball and looked to take the lead late but was called for an offensive foul.

Tennessee would have a chance to extend their lead at the free throw line, but went 1-for-2 keeping the door open for LSU. However the Tigers next possession Alexis Morris three would fall short at the buzzer.

The Lady Vols used a 14-3 run in the third quarter to cut the Tigers lead down to 45-40 and then in the fourth quarter around the five minute mark Tennessee took their first lead at 60-58.

LSU was outscored 43 to 27 in the second half.

Reese finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, her 28tth double-double of the season breaking the school record held by Sylvia Fowles.

Morris finished the game with 20 points and five assists.

