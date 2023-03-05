BBB Accredited Business
Three people shot in New Orleans East, including grazed infant, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were wounded by gunfire Saturday night (March 4) in New Orleans East, including an infant who sustained a graze wound, police said.

The NOPD said officers responded to reports of the shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 7:20 p.m. Police said they found a 35-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, it was determined that the infant victim with the couple had also sustained a graze gunshot wound. The child also was admitted for treatment.

According to police, the victims said they were driving though the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Wilson Avenue when an armed suspect in another vehicle opened fire. The NOPD did not say whether a suspect or motive in the shooting has been developed.

