Three shot, one dead in Marrero shooting Sunday afternoon, police say

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, three people were shot, and one was reported dead after a shooting in Marrero Sunday (March 5) afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of James and Wabash Drive. Upon arrival, two men were suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Then men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while receiving treatment. The second victim’s condition was listed as stable. A third adult male arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no motive or suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

