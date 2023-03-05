BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Three shot, one dead in Marrero shooting Sunday afternoon, police say

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, three people were shot, and one was reported...
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, three people were shot, and one was reported dead after a shooting in Marrero Sunday (March 5) afternoon.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, three people were shot, and one was reported dead after a shooting in Marrero Sunday (March 5) afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of James and Wabash Drive. Upon arrival, two men were suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Then men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while receiving treatment. The second victim’s condition was listed as stable. A third adult male arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no motive or suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

An RTA bus struck and killed a man Saturday night (March 4) near the New Orleans Theater...
Man struck, killed by RTA bus in downtown New Orleans
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
File - police lights
Three people shot in New Orleans East, including grazed infant, police say
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on recent litigation involving the recall petition of LaToya...
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on recent litigation involving the recall petition of LaToya Cantrell