BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two people shot in New Orleans East Saturday evening, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and a woman were shot in New Orleans East Saturday evening, according to NOPD.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police say a male and a female were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

No additional information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

Slidell Police detectives identified 41-year-old Mario Andre Scott of Slidell as their suspect...
Suspect arrested, victims identified in Slidell double homicide, police say
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
A Tulane football player is kicked off the team after an off campus incident involving a gun
Tulane football player kicked off the team after an off-campus event involving a gun
A new theme park called 'Margaritaville' opened in Biloxi
Paradise Pier park at Margaritaville brings amusement rides to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast