Two people shot in New Orleans East Saturday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and a woman were shot in New Orleans East Saturday evening, according to NOPD.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police say a male and a female were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

No additional information is currently available.

