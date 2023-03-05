Warm, dry end to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend wraps up nice and dry.

Highs climb into the low 80s with little humidity for Sunday. Humid air returns to start the week along with a chance for a few showers in the evening Monday.

The warm weather will build this week with highs in the mid 80s by Thursday. Overnight temperatures stay warm in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.

Rain chances increase Thursday through Saturday as a storm system approaches next weekend. This system will usher in more seasonable air by Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.