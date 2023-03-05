BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

We return to a warm and muggy pattern for the new work week

The 80s look to linger for a while
The muggy feel is back by Monday and sticks around.
The muggy feel is back by Monday and sticks around.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a break from the heat and humidity over the weekend, a southerly flow from the Gulf will ramp up our temperatures and raise our humidity again. Look for Sunday overnight lows in the 60s with a warm up by Monday afternoon into the mid-80s. A small chance for showers isn’t out of the question. Our Tuesday forecast is no different. Highs return to the 80s with a small chance for showers.

We won’t get a break from the above average temperatures until the end of the week. Our next cold front will move through late Friday into Saturday. Not only could that front be our next best chance for meaningful moisture, it also looks to kick off a cooler pattern for the next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, March 5
Morning weather update for Sunday, March 5
Next 7 days
Warm, dry end to the weekend
After a break over the weekend temperatures bounce back into the middle 80s.
Nicondra: Great finish to the weekend
Morning weather update for Saturday, March 4
Morning weather update for Saturday, March 4