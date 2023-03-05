We return to a warm and muggy pattern for the new work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a break from the heat and humidity over the weekend, a southerly flow from the Gulf will ramp up our temperatures and raise our humidity again. Look for Sunday overnight lows in the 60s with a warm up by Monday afternoon into the mid-80s. A small chance for showers isn’t out of the question. Our Tuesday forecast is no different. Highs return to the 80s with a small chance for showers.

We won’t get a break from the above average temperatures until the end of the week. Our next cold front will move through late Friday into Saturday. Not only could that front be our next best chance for meaningful moisture, it also looks to kick off a cooler pattern for the next weekend.

