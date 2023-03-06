Back to the record warmth and humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a weekend of weather we had and as promised, it’s disappearing as we start the new work week off.

More clouds out there this morning and more humidity which is allowing for some patchy fog to develop in spots. Those clouds will be off and on through the day today and at times, a few showers will be possible. I’m going with a 20-30% rain chance for a passing sprinkle or shower. Highs this afternoon return to the low 80s.

Little day-to-day change is expected the remainder of the week as highs each afternoon climb into the 80s, the humidity remains high and maybe you get a shower at times. Rain chances do look to trend upwards come next weekend which is something to watch as we have St. Patrick’s Day parades and block parties. I wouldn’t be too concerned just yet but keep it tuned to the forecast as the week progresses.

I’m still eyeing a cooler pattern into next week with the cold working its way out of Canada. We will see just how chilly it gets as we get closer.

