BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge Monday morning, March 6, officials said.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(Family members)

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

His body was found in a vacant lot, family members confirmed.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Ga.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

RELATED: Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early this morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor. They said the body was supposedly rolled in carpet, covered in plastic.

Millard’s cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED STORIES
REPORT: BRPD searching for missing Ga. man last seen in downtown BR on a business trip
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

This is a developing story. Please check back in for more details.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti on Cardel Hayes conviction
Pre-trial hearing for Cardell Hayes in the shooting death of former Saints player Will Smith set for Monday
Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., Louisiana Secretary of Transportation
Former Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces his bid for governor
Former Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces his bid for governor
Former Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces his bid for governor
Two adults and an infant injured in a shooting in New Orleans East
Two adults and an infant injured in a shooting in New Orleans East
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Monday for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted for killing former...
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Monday for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted for killing former Saints Will Smith