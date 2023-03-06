BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: The warm and muggy air makes a return threatening record highs through mid-week

By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After a brief weekend break from the heat and humidity, it is back for the next few days. A warm air mass is settled across the region with temperatures again expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees above the long term average of 70 through the week with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. High pressure will remain in control, but southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast sits on the edge allowing a strong southerly flow to continue to pump in warm moist air.

A few spotty showers are likely to develop through the afternoons. Some fog is also likely each morning. The heat ridge will control the region at least through early Friday. It looks like as of now we will gat a cooldown and drier air headed into next weekend for the St Patrick’s parades.

