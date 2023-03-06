BBB Accredited Business
Former LSU and Nebraska WR Trey Palmer clocks fastest 40 time at NFL Combine for receivers

Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) reaches for a pass as Minnesota's Jordan Howden (23) defends during...
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) reaches for a pass as Minnesota's Jordan Howden (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WVUE) - The annual NFL Combine can boost the stock of draft hopefuls coming out of college as they go through various physical and mental tests, giving some athletes a chance to flash greater potential.

Over the weekend, former LSU and Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer turned heads by clocking in the fastest 40-yard dash time, 4.33, of all wide receivers.

Michigan CB D.J. Turner had the fastest 40 time at the combine with 4.26.

The Kentwood native was one of the few bright spots for Nebraska last season as the Huskers turned in a disappointing 4-8 overall record. He was the Huskers’ No. 1 receiver, hauling in 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns.

Palmer spent his first three seasons with LSU where he didn’t get a lot of playing time behind a crowded WR corps.

LSU Tigers during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on December 5, 2020...
LSU Tigers during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(ANDREW WEVERS | Andrew Wevers)

Prior to college football, Palmer was a star athlete at Kentwood High Magnet school, shining in football, basketball, baseball and track & field. On the field, he played receiver and in the defensive secondary and rose to the level of a 5-star recruit in the Top 25.

Prep football preview: Kentwood WR Trey Palmer
Prep football preview: Kentwood WR Trey Palmer

He also dominated in track on a historic level. For Kentwood, he was a four-time LHSAA Class 1A 200-meter champion. In 2019, during his senior year, he broke a 34-year-old record in the event held by another Kentwood alumn James Andrews in 1985. Palmer beat Andrews’s 21.36 with a time of 21.11.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller is projecting Palmer to be taken in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

