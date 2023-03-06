Man facing drug charges bolts on his way to courtroom

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate.

Bradley Linn, 40, of Bivens, Texas, bolted in the courthouse lobby while on his way to a court appearance on drug charges.

It happened Monday afternoon in Miller County, Ark.

Now authorities are searching woods around the Miller County Sheriff’s Office building in the 2500 block of East Street where the courtroom is located.

Linn stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He last was seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said Linn is not believed to be armed, nor is he considered to be dangerous.

