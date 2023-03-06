BBB Accredited Business
Man holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in garage, sheriff says

Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a homeowner in Madison Township, Ohio.
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a homeowner in Madison Township, Ohio.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio homeowner held a suspect at gunpoint after he caught the alleged robber in his garage, the sheriff says.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says deputies were called Sunday to a home in Madison Township after someone reported the incident, according to WXIX.

The homeowner, who is a concealed carry permit holder, held 29-year-old Raymond Earl Flack, of Middletown, at gunpoint after the suspect tried to cut the safe in the homeowner’s garage, said Jones in a news release.

Jones said Flack fled on foot and met up with the second suspect, 29-year-old Emily Abigail Bush, who was driving a white Ford truck.

Deputies later located the truck and conducted a felony stop, Jones said. The victim identified the suspects, who were taken into custody.

Flack is charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging, according to the sheriff. Bush is charged with complicity to Flack’s four alleged crimes.

Jail records show both suspects were being held at the Middletown City Jail. They are expected to make their first court appearances Monday.

